"Pretty Little Liars" -- a show that for seven seasons prided itself on engineering implausible yet addicting twists that kept its cult-like following coming back for more -- ended its run on Tuesday with the five young women at the center of the series joined in a group hug as one of them prepared to embark on her honeymoon.
No more lies as 'Pretty Little Liars' comes to a close
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:22 AM
